Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong increase to 65

Hong Kong, Feb 20 (IANS) Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said late on Wednesday that the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hong Kong had increased to 65 as of 8:00 p.m. local time.

At its daily press briefing, the CHP had reported about the 63rd confirmed COVID-19 case, which involves an 83-year-old family member of two previously-confirmed cases, and said that the preliminary test results of a couple also showed positive for novel coronavirus, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In a press release published on Wednesday, the CHP announced that the couple, aged 68 and 70 respectively, have been confirmed as Hong Kong’s 64th and 65th COVID-19 cases.

The couple, with underlying illnesses, have been admitted for treatment and are in stable condition. The CHP investigation showed that they had no travel history during the incubation period. Their daughter, who lives together with them, is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The CHP is investigating these three additional cases and conducting contact tracing.

Among the 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two patients have passed away, five have been cured and discharged from the hospital, while the others remain hospitalized.

