Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 94 in Sweden

Stockholm, March 6 (IANS) With 30 more individuals diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Thursday alone, the number of confirmed cases in Sweden rose to 94, according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency.

Cases have been confirmed across the country, with Gavleborg county in the east reporting its first case on Thursday. A majority of the patients are being treated in the capital Stockholm where 59 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are following our routines. We test the patients who meet the criteria recommended by the Public Health Agency,” Per Follin, a medical officer at the Stockholm County Council, said in a statement.

“The infected patients are isolated at an infection clinic or elsewhere, depending on their needs and situation. We carry out active contact tracing in order to reach individuals with whom the patients may have come into contact,” Follin said.

