Conflict complainant Sanjeev Gupta named in ‘dirty chat’ scandal

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) members were in for a rude shock when an anonymous mail alleged that their life member Sanjeev Gupta has been misusing a matrimonial site to engage in “dirty talks with women” using WhatsApp video chat.

Gupta is the same person who had filed complaints against legends Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman D.K. Jain, questioning their roles as Cricket Advisory Committee members of the BCCI, as well as mentors of IPL franchises.

The mail, accessed by IANS, is also supported by documents which say that Gupta used an online platform to first interact with women and then engage them in “sex talks”. In fact, the complainant — a woman– goes on to say that the issue was raised with the site and requests were made to block Gupta’s profile.

Having received the mail, Raj Singh Chauhan — member of the MPCA — further wrote to Secretary Milind Kanmadikar and said: “Today I have received a letter along with some documents attached. Letter appears to be a complaint against Sanjeev Gupta by an anonymous woman.

“The woman tells that this person — Sanjeev Gupta is a member of MPCA. She also mentions about her complaint to (Congress leader Jyotiraditya) Scindia in the past.

“This case is of February 2019. I am attaching the said letter for your reference. Please check the details of the letter and inform us if such a case was reported to the MPCA.”

In the complaint section of the matrimony site, the first complaint on February 9 reads: “This site is being used by some men like sanjeev gupta of indore, profile id sh 19997366, for purpose like sex talks etc. Within a couple of minutes without getting to know the person they start indulging in dirty talks. They try to lure women, try watsapp videochatting with them and after they have had their fill, reject them and try to avoid them (sic).”

Another complaint on February 11 reads: “The person is still active, chatting online. Wat is the action taken. Besides do u think just by asking for id proof, u can ascertain the sanctity of any person. He must have also submitted id proofs but that does not guarantee that the person is authentic. Plz take quick action. He is also a member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. Have written to Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia about him, lets see wat action is taken. Strictest possible action should be taken as these people are having a nice time fooling and playing with emotions of women in distress. If u cannot do it, just close this forum as u are accountable to the public (sic).”

Efforts to get in touch with the matrimonial site failed as they didn’t reply to a mail sent to them.

“While we’ll investigate and connect via (email/ phone) with you within 48 hours, it would help if you share any additional information/ evidence by replying to this email. This will help us take quick action,” the customer care team had responded to IANS’ mail sent on Saturday.

MPCA Secretary Milind Kanmadikar could not be reached as he did not pick calls and replied to message saying that he was in a meeting.

