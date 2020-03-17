Cong, BJP issue whips to MLAs ahead of floor test

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP on Thursday issued whips to their respective MLAs ahead of the floor test of the Kamal Nath-government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday.

The Chief Whip of the Congress, Govind Singh, has issued a whip, saying that a three-line whip was issued before the Assembly session began on March 14.

In the fresh whip issued for the Friday’s Assembly session, party MLAs have been asked to vote in favour of the trust vote.

Similarly, BJP Chief Whip Narottam Mishra on Thursday night issued a whip, which said that all the MLAs must be present in the House on March 20 and vote against the vote of confidence motion of the state government.

–IANS

hindi-vin