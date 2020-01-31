Cong flays PM Modi for ruining economy, spreading fear

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) In a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday the government had wrecked the economy and created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the country.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, he said the government didn’t believe in consensus building and always took a confrontationist approach.

He said the government didn’t consult states before coming out with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that allowed citizenship to non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The senior Congress leader said the government was suppressing the people’s voice and terming the opposition anti-national when it protested against its policies.

Sharma said the President’s address didn’t mention the economic crisis in the country. The nominal economic growth had reached four-decade low and unemployment 45-year high, Sharma said and added India had slipped on the Global Hunger Index and the Transparency Index.

Taking on the government for lining up profit-making PSUs for disinvestment, Sharma said it had been selling the public assets to make up for the revenue shortfall, which could eventually touch Rs 3 lakh crore in FY20.

–IANS

