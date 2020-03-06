Cong insulting young guns, Sachin too upset: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) After Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced his decision to step down from the party after 18 years of association, BJP’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain welcomed Scindia’s decision, saying the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh is on the brink following the reported resignation of a chunk of its MLAs, posing a serious threat to the maintainability of the Congress government in the central state.

Taking a dig at the political lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Hussain said, “Congress is unable to maintain its home. The young leaders of the party are being insulted in the Congress. They do not see any future in Congress.”

The BJP leader also pointed out the discontent in Rajasthan Congress. “In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot is being treated the same way as Kamal Nath and the Congress did to Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

–IANS

