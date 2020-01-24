Cong-led opposition blocks Kerala Guv inside assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) The Congress-led opposition on Wednesday blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrived in the Assembly for the budget session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also accompanying the Governor.

Khan arrived to present his address in the Assembly, a customary convention to begin session.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had given a notice for discussion on the recall of the Governor after his criticism on the passing of the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December.

Khan along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and State Parliamentary Affairs Minister A.K. Balan and others were stopped in the well of the House.

Khan spotting a wide smile welcomed the protesters with folded hands and waited for things to cool down.

But, the adamant opposition carrying placards written ‘call back Governor’ and raising slogans of “recall Governor”, was seen engaged in a heated argument with the watch and ward staff.

Later, the speaker also tried to pacify the agitating opposition to make way for the Governor but failed to prevail upon them. The opposition legislators were continuously raising slogans against the Governor and the Kerala government.

