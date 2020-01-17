Cong links suicides to joblessness, flays govt

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Criticising the Narendra Modi government over low economic growth, the Congress here on Sunday quoted the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to claim that 26,085 deaths in 2018 were attributed to unemployment or related issues.

“Distressing figures have been published by the NCRB. It’s extremely worrying and frightening because the NCRB says 36 people commit suicide a day due to issues related to unemployment, lack of jobs or underemployment,” said senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

It was quite frightening that there were 26,085 cases of suicide due to joblessness in 2018, he said.

The Congress leader said but for ‘jumlas’ (false promises) like ‘make in India’, the government, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister were clueless. “An enemy a day, an issue a day, a potboiler a day — keep all these issues away,” he said.

He said the government was desperate to find quick-fix solutions, ‘jumlas’, misleading solutions to avoid major issues to divert public attention.

–IANS

miz/tsb/pcj