Cong MLA criticises Gehlot govt

Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) At a time when Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh are being hosted in Rajasthan following the political crisis there, a Rajasthan MLA, here on Thursday, criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of not the MLAs well.

Stating that the situation in the state is no better, Congress legislator P.R. Meena said many Ministers were behaving like royals, ignoring MLAs’ pleas and requests.

The Congress MLA from Todabheem said few MLAs considered themselves over and above the Chief Minister and behaved in that manner. “The Chief Minister needs to treat MLAs strictly to tackle this situation,” Meena said.

Meena had earlier too spoken against the Congress government. He had held Gehlot responsible for the Lok Sabha defeat. He was also sent a notice by Congress high command.

