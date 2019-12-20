Cong MLA in MP gets clean chit in caste case

Ashoknagar (MP), Dec 21 (IANS) On a day of bereavement on Thursday when the Congress lost Banwari Lal Sharma, its MLA from Joura in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, the clean chit to Ashok Nagar (reserved seat) MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji came as a big relief to the party.

Jajji’s membership was under lens due to controversy over his caste certificate. A panel probed into Jajji’s caste certificate following an order by the MP High Court’s Gwalior Bench in response to an election petition.

Invalidation of Jajji’s membership would have pushed the Congress to the precipice. Following complaints about Jajji’s documents, the case was referred to the scrutiny committee. The committee mandated by the state government held that he belonged to Nat caste and his certificate was valid.

In MP, the numbers assume lot of importance because the Congress (114) is two short of a simple majority on its own in the 230-member House where the BJP strength is 108. With the reinstatement of another MLA Prahlad Lodhi, who was removed as a member following conviction in a criminal case, the BJP remains on the Congress’ heels.

The Congress government is surviving on support of two BSP legislators, one of the SP and four Independents.

