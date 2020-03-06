Cong says Scindia ‘expelled’; BJP corrects, ‘he resigned’

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress, the grand old party insisted he is being expelled instead.

K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, issued a short statement that read,

“Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”

However, this statement comes after Scindia tweeting out his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi dated March 9.

BJP took a sharp dig at the ‘expulsion’ logic by the Congress. BJP’s Amit Malviya asked, “How can you expel a person who has already resigned?”

Earlier, in his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia cited, “…as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” adding that he is “unable” to “serve” people having been a part of the Congress.

