Cong slams army chief’s remark on anti CAA protests

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Congress has slammed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remark on anti-CAA protests and asked “since when have the army chiefs started commenting on these types of events.”

“It undermines the civil-military relations whose cornerstone is that the armed forces neither comment nor interfere in domestic politics, and has been our singular success since 1947,” said Congress leader Manish Tiwari, here on Thursday.

Criticising the army chief’s remark, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, “I agree General Saheb, but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in genocide or communal violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?”

Gen Rawat on Thursday had said the leadership was all about leading. “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities, the way they are leading masses to carry out arson and violence. This is not leadership,” he said.

