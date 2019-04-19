Congress a vote cutter in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday called the Congress a ‘vote cutter party’ saying voting for the grand national party in Delhi will mean voting the BJP.

Speaking to the media along with all the seven candidates, AAP leader Gopal Rai said his party is confident of winning all the seven seats here as the BJP and the Congress have cheated people over statehood.

“Voting for Congress in Delhi is same as voting for BJP as it is nothing more than a vote cutter in Delhi,” he said.

“Both the parties are contesting without any agenda in Delhi. Each vote in this election is important and people should know that the Congress is trying to help the BJP,” he added.

He said the two national parties are launching celebrity candidates as they are afraid with AAP’s presence on the ground.

–IANS

nks/prs