Congress, AAP demand judicial probe into missing body of Goa footballer

Panaji, Oct 1 (IANS) The Congress and AAP on Monday demanded a judicial probe into the mysterious disappearance of the mortal remains of a 24-year-old footballer from the mortuary of Goa’s biggest government hospital.

The demand comes on a day when Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander directed the Crime Branch to take over the investigation of the shocking case, over which Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s resignation is being demanded by the opposition.

“A retired High Court judge should be investigating the case and not Goa Police. At the least it is criminal negligence of the highest order. We want Rane to resign,” Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar told a press conference.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa convenor Elvis Gomes said that “no amount of damage control will restore confidence in what the government is doing.

“Only an enquiry by a judge, whether sitting or retired, will be able to get to the root of the matter,” he said.

Earlier, Goa DGP Chander ordered the transfer of the case to the Crime Branch following a formal request by Rane.

“Considering the gravity of the offence and to ensure a thorough and more professional investigation, the case stands transferred to Crime Branch with immediate effect,” the top cop’s order reads.

Three officials attached to the Goa Medical College near Panaji were suspended by the Health Ministry on Saturday after the body of Januz Gonsalves, a resident of Aldona village, went missing.

An internal probe by the Health Ministry revealed that the body was reportedly switched and cremated along with unclaimed cadavers which are routinely disposed of by hospital authorities.

The incident came to light after the family turned up at the morgue on Saturday to claim the remains.

Rane has already issued a public apology for the goof-up even as the Congress has demanded his resignation.

–IANS

maya/mr/sin