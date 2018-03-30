Congress accuses BJP governments of revengeful action against Dalits

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP state governments of taking “revengeful action” against the Dalits who were participating in peaceful protests on April 2 against “dilution” of the provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ACT 1989.

Nitin Raut, chairperson of Congress SC department, alleged that BJP leaders and workers were providing list of Dalit youth belonging to Congress and other parties to police.

He alleged that false cases were being slapped against them and said many youth have fled their houses to avoid “police torture.”

Raut said about 10 Dalits were killed during April 2 agitation but the police was not working to find out culprits but “taking action against the innocent Dalits.”

“The SC Department of Congress party strongly condemns the brutal police action against the innocent Dalit youths and demands immediate release of those arrested on false cases,” Raut said.

He also demanded withdrawal of cases against innocent youth.

–IANS

ps/vd