Congress agenda only to oppose me, disrupt Parliament: Modi

Raichur (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) Accusing the Congress of having the agenda of only opposing him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held the opposition party responsible for disruption of part of the budget session of Parliament in March.

“As the Congress agenda is only to oppose and criticise me, it does not allow even Parliament to function,” Modi said at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally here ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“The Congress had an eco-system of looting which our government has come down heavily on. No wonder the Congress is angry with me and its leaders are abusing me,” he added.

Campaigning for the party’s candidates contesting from the state’s northern part, about 470 km north of Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said the Congress owes an explanation to the country about why it disrupted Parliament.

The second part of the budget session from March 5 to April 6 was washed out due to disruptions owing to protests by the Congress-led opposition over several issues.

The Congress was functioning with an “anti-Dalit” mindset due to which it is stalling Parliament and obstructing according of a constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes Commission, Modi claimed.

Addressing hundreds of people in the drought-prone district, Modi asked the Congress government to give an account of their work done in the state.

“The Congress leaders keep abusing and criticising me. The Karnataka government must tell people about the work it has accomplished over five years in the state,” the Prime Minister added.

Accusing the Congress of patronising the mining mafia in the southern state, Modi questioned what has been done by the state government in the state to conserve water.

“What has the Congress government done in Karnataka for water conservation? What efforts have been put towards de-silting? The Congress is patronising the mining mafia in the state and we need to free people from this mafia,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi urged the people’s to oust the Congress and instead elect the BJP to ensure Karnataka’s development.

–IANS

