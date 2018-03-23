Congress appoints coordinators for Bastar

New Delhi March 26 (IANS) The Congress on Monday appointed a team of observers and coordinators to strengthen the party in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region as part of its preparations for assembly polls in the state later this year.

The move comes as the BJP has made strong inroads into the region, regarded a traditional stronghold of Congress.

“Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal to appoint a special team of coordinators and observers to activate the party organisation in Bastar,” a party release said.

Pradeep Manjhi, Ballaiah Naik and Srinivas Gomase have been appointed as coordinators.

Congress incharge of Chhattisgarh Arun Oraon will coordinat their activities.

–IANS

ps/vd