New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Congress on Saturday appointed new district presidents in eight cities and towns in Rajasthan where elections will be held by the end of this year.

According to a party release, new distict presidents have been appointed for Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota City, Sikar, Tonk, Sirohi and Bhilwara.

The appointments were approved by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

–IANS

ps-sid/vd