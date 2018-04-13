Congress appoints three new secretaries for Odisha

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appointed three new AICC secretaries for Odisha, which will go to polls next year.

The three are former lawmakers Rudra Raju, Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Shaikh Mastan Vali, a party release said, adding that Aditya Sharma has been appointed Joint Secretary for Odisha.

The new appointments come almost a fortnight after former Union Minister Jitendra Singh was named incharge of Odisha.

Shubhankar Sarkar will step down from his role as AICC secretary for Odisha, the release added.

