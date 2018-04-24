Congress appoints three state chiefs of Adivasi Congress

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday appointed three state chairpersons of Adivasi Congress – Amarjeet Bhagat (Chhattisgarh), Sushil Marandi (Jharkhand) and Anadrao Gangram Gedam (Maharashtra).

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also approved a 58-member National Executive Committee of the All India Adivasi Congress.

“All the chairperson of State Adivasi Congress and PCC presidents belonging to tribal community shall be permanent invitees of the National Executive Committee,” said a statement released by party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

The party also appointed Thakur Singh Bist as state co-ordinator to Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, T. Ishwar to Goa and Kerala, Balu Chauhan to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Sushil Pegu to Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Dadu Taye will be state coordinator to Nagaland and Tripura, Pranjal Sonowal to Arunachal Pradesh, Phugshot Vengam to Mizoram and Assam and Kebal Karigapa to Manipur.

–IANS

sid/vd