Congress approaches CJI for urgent hearing on Karnataka issue

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) After Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP legislative party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa to form the new government in the state, the Congress approached Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra for an urgent hearing on the matter.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi is the leading his party’s challenge.

The Congress said the Governor denigrated his office, trampled the Constitution and acted as a BJP puppet.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has invited Yeddyurappa to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday morning at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

