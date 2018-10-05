Congress asks Akbar to come clean or resign

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday asked former Editor and Union Minister M.J. Akbar to either come clean in the wake of sexual harassment charges against him or step down as a Minister. It also sought an independent probe into the charges against him.

“He should either explain the charges though a statement or personally or should resign. The charges are serious and they should be probed independently,” Congress spokesperson S. Jaipal Reddy told the media here.

The allegations have been levelled against Akbar by several journalists.

The Congress also targeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her silence on the issue.

“We had hoped that women cutting across political lines will come out in support of these brave women who have now come out and revealed their ordeal and tragic stories. Unfortunately, Sushma Swaraj, to whom many look up to for inspiration, has chosen to stay quiet,” said Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

