Congress asks PM to withdraw ‘PoK in Pakistan land’ remark

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw his statement made in Meerut in which he apparently referred to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) as Pakistan’s territory while talking about last year’s surgical strikes.

“In Meerut, the Prime Minister also talked about the surgical strikes. The DGMO reported that the surgical strikes happened on the LoC but the Prime Minister’s reference was to PoK,” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

“My simple question to him is when he says that this is ‘Pakistan Ki Dharti’, I want to know when did this exchange take place that PoK became part of Pakistan’s territory. Prime Minister should make it clear when did PoK become part of Pakistan’s territory?

“Is it correct for the Prime Minister to say this? If anybody else in any political party had said this, he would be immediately painted as anti-national,” added Vadakkan.

The Congress demanded that the Prime Minister should withdraw the statement.

“He (Modi) talked about a surgical operation in the land of Pakistan. While we know the operation was in PoK, lies are never converted into facts and the ground reality is that you have tried to politicise the Indian Army,” said Vadakkan.

The Congress also demanded an inquiry into the allegations levelled by BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav over the poor quality of food served to security personnel on the border and corruption among high-ranking officers.

He also demanded an apology from Modi on the issue.

“The government should launch an inquiry into the allegations of Constable Yadav. The family of Constable Yadav should be informed of his status and whereabouts.

“Constable Yadav should be released immediately from any unlawful confinement. PM should explain to the country why jawans are served sub-standard food. He must apologise to the nation promising such incidents do not happen again,” said Vadakkan.

–IANS

sid/lok/bg