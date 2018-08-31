Congress attacks Doval’s remark on Kashmir constitution

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Responding to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s remark that a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was an “aberration”, Congress on Wednesday said this was not “his area of jurisdiction to speak on this matter” and noted that these are diversionary tactics used by the BJP.

“If he (Doval) had said this casually, I don’t want to say anything. But, he is neither in politics nor is he a minister dealing with the issue.”

“As the election approaches, the issues like Article 370, changing the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and Article 35A are raised by them (BJP). After election, these issues are put on the back-burner. They remember Lord Ram only during elections,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Doval on Tuesday said the separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was “probably an aberration as the sovereignty of the country cannot be compromised”. The NSA was speaking at a book launch in Delhi.

–IANS

sid/prs