Congress attacks Giriraj for questioning Rahul’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Congress on Friday assailed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for questioning the authenticity of Rahul Gandhi’s photographs of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, saying that he has been in the habit of indulging in trash talk with the sole objective to be in the news.

“This is utterly regretful that a Minister in the Union government tweets without any knowledge of facts,” Congress leader R.P.N. Singh said while respondoing to a question about Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Gandhi.

The Congress leader’s remarks came soon after Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh questioned the authenticity of a photograph from Gandhi’s yatra.

“This is photoshop… the shadow of the stick is missing,” The BJP leader said in a tweet, attaching Gandhi’s picture wherein he is seen standing with a fellow pilgrim with a stick in hand.

Singh said Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage is a matter of faith. “I understand that the Congress President is very fortunate to have a divine call from Lord Shiva for a pilgrimage,” he said.

Gandhi had left Delhi on August 31 for the Kailash Mansarovar and has been tweeting pictures and videos from his yatra.

“I feel he is the first frontline leader of this country who is undertaking Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Since this is a matter of faith, it should not be linked with politics,” he said. –IANS

