Congress attacks VC as fact finding team visits JNU

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Congress has attacked JNU Vive Chancellor for the violence that took place on January 5 and demanded his resignation.

Former union minister P. Chidambaram said in a tweet on Wednesday that the VC should leave the University. “The VC of JNU wants students to ‘put the past behind’. He should follow his own advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU.”

While another senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “JNU VC hasn’t owned up to his responsibility of ensuring the campus’ safety & is now conveniently missing. The police registered FIRs against students while goons ran riot in the campus. The law & order system seems to be unsupportive of our own people! Who are they siding with??”

A Congress fact finding team visited JNU on Wednesday. The team headed by Sushmita Dev went to the Sabarmati hostel which bore the brunt of violent attack on Sunday.

The team also interacted with the students and people present at the time of the assault.

A team member and former NSUI president of JNU, Syed Naseer Hussain, said, “The situation is grim and we will submit the report to Congress President.”

The team comprises of MPs Naseer Hussain, Hibi Eden and Amrita Dhawan.

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government for not arresting the culprits who were involved in the attack in the campus and instead filed FIR against the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and the victims.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted: “40 hours since the violent attacks in JNU & the Delhi Police has failed to arrest a single perpetrator, despite the glaring evidence. Is the police so incompetent under Amit Shah? Instead they file an FIR against a victim of the attack. Disgraceful.”

–IANS

miz/skp/