Congress ban on TV debates not applicable in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (IANS) The Congress in Kerala on Thursday said there is no ban on the state party leaders from appearing for television debates.

This comes following a directive from national spokesperson Randeep Singh Sujrewala that said no Congress leaders should appear in TV debates for a month.

State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala both contacted the party high command, and were told that the ban does not apply for the southern state.

Out of the 20 Kerala Lok Sabha seats, Congress won 19, and party President Rahul Gandhi won by a record margin from the Wayanad constituency.

Congress leaders like Rajmohan Unnithan, who won for the first time from Kasargode Lok Sabha seat are hugely popular faces on TV debates.

–IANS

