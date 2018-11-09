Congress, BJP attack Odisha government ahead of investor summit

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (IANS) The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government for failing to convert investment intents into projects in the state.

The political attacks come ahead of the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’, the flagship biennial investor summit, scheduled to be held from November 11 to November 15 in the state.

The BJP termed the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ an event management organisation of the state government.

“The whole process exhibits event management of the state government. Such an event had taken place in 2016. Only 8 per cent of the total MoUs signed during the conclave have been converted into projects in the last two years,” said state BJP General Secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra.

Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik said the state government was indulging in propagandist activities with an eye on the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“In the last 18 years, the state government signed many MoUs with companies, but only a few have set up their industries here. Many including Posco have shelved their projects and those who stayed back are either in poor condition or planning to sell their units,” said Niranjan Patnaik.

Odisha Industry Minister Ananta Das said the opposition parties could not tolerate the state’s development.

“The Odisha government is spending the money on this programme after duly making budgetary provision. The opposition is intolerant of Odisha’s development. Let them tolerate and see what is happening,” said Das.

Over 800 industry leaders from the country and abroad are expected to participate in the investor summit.

Top industrialists of the country, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal are expected to attend the conclave.

