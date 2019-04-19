Congress, BJP candidates file nominations in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) All the seven Congress candidates and four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the national capital filed their nominations on Tuesday.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Three BJP candidates and all the seven candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already filed their nominations.

Former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday filed her nomination from North East Delhi.

In North West Delhi, Congress’ Rajesh Lilothia filed his nomination while the BJP’s Hans Raj Hans, who replaced the incumbent MP Udit Raj, too filed his papers.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nomination for the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir filed his nomination from East Delhi on a BJP ticket while sitting BJP MPs, Meenakshi Lekhi and Ramesh Bidhuri, filed their papers from New Delhi and South Delhi, respectively.

Gambhir said he has decided to enter politics to “make changes in the society”.

“It is a difficult challenge…National security is the top agenda for me,” he told a private news channel.

Congress candidates J.P. Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Mahabal Mishra and Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh filed their nominations from Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi, respectively.

BJP candidates from Delhi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh had filed their nominations on Monday from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi, respectively. –IANS

spk/arm