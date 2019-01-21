Congress challenges Vijayan to dialogue on his governance

Kozhikode (Kerala) Jan 23 (IANS) On the eve of Pinarayi Vijayan’s completion of 1,000 days in office, state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran on Wednesday slammed the Kerala Chief Minister for his abject failure and challenged the CPI-M leader to a dialogue on his governance.

Vijayan was sworn in on May 25, 2016, after the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Democratic Front (LDF) trounced the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly elections.

“I am throwing a challenge at Vijayan and I invite him to have a dialogue with me on his 1,000 days in office. He has been an abject failure,” said Ramachandran.

The Congress’ Lok Sabha member from Badagara in Kozhikode district dared Vijayan while inaugurating the UDF’s statewide protest here against the state government’s failure in rebuilding Kerala in the aftermath of the worst ever floods in a century that hit the state last August.

The manner in which the Kerala government cheated the Sabarimala believers in trying to break the customs and traditions of the temple is the other topic that the Congress would like some answers on.

Ramachandran’s challenge comes at a time when Vijayan and his government are getting ready to organize a series of programmes to celebrate his 1,000 days in office.

At Kasargode, former State Minister and state Congress Working President A.K. Sudhakaran also slammed Vijayan and said like many, he too had believed that Vijayan would be one Chief Minister who would be a doer.

“But looking back, Vijayan has proved to be the biggest disaster.

“Many, including me felt he would be one man who would bring about change, but he has been able to do nothing. Even a woman would have done better,” said Sudhakaran while launching the protest.

