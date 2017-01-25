Congress complains to EC against BJP’s UP chief raking up Ram temple

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission against BJP’s Uttar Pradesh president Keshav Prasad Maurya for allegedly raking up the issue of “Ram Temple” at Ayodhya.

The complaint was submitted to the poll panel by Congress; Legal and Human Rights Department Secretary K.C. Mittal.

“He (Maurya) categorically stated that grand temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures an outright majority. He also stated Ram Mandir is a subject of faith,” it said, adding Maurya had also said that the temple will not be built in two months but after the elections.

The complaint also said that the statement made by Maurya has flouted the instructions issued by the Commission, and demanded stern action against him as well as derecognition of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the symbol order, and withdrawal of the lotus symbol granted to them.

–IANS

