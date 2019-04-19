Congress condemns ‘diabolical’ terror act in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, terming it a “diabolical act of terrorism”.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram added that India’s security depended to a large extent on the security of the neighbouring countries and that India would do everything in its power to help its neighbours.

“I’m saddened and disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in Colombo in which over 100 people have died and more than 300 injured. I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

However, the death toll had reached 192 with the number of injured also increasing to 470 by evening as Sri Lanka declared a nationwide curfew after suicide bombers carried out a string of well-planned deadly explosions in the island’s bloodiest day since the civil war ended a decade ago.

Answering a question on the issue during a press conference, Chidambaram said “if the neighbourhood is conflicted, then India will also face conflicts”.

“We condemn the attack and we will do everything in our power and authority to help our neighbours protect their national security and help our neighbours maintain peace in their countries,” he said.

