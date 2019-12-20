Congress consults with block presidents on Delhi elections

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Congress has started the process of ticket distribution for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections which includes getting the feedback of grassroots party workers.

For this, party block presidents were invited to meet leaders and recommend their choice of candidates.

Party sources said on Friday that a Congress candidates screening committee member, Virendra Rathore, met the block presidents at the AICC headquarters here and asked them about their preferred candidates, on the strategy to ensure their victories, as well as about the political equations in the constituencies.

The block presidents were asked to give their feedback on a paper proforma and submit it to the screening committee. Rathore met each block president separately to hear them out.

One source said that most of the “block presidents gave their choice of names for candidates, but many said that whoever got the party ticket would be supported by them.”

The Congress Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to meet on January 10 to decide on tickets. Before this meeting, the Pradesh Election Committee has to send the names to the screening committee which will screen these for presentation to the CEC.

Okhla Block President Parvez Alam Khan, who was called on Friday for his feedback session said: “We will support whichever candidate gets the ticket as it’s high time that the party is strengthened The primary focus of the organisation is to support our candidate so he wins the election”.

The party faces a tough triangular battle with BJP and AAP. The BJP is riding high on the Modi government’s achievements, while the Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) is confident of sailing through in the elections on the back of work done by the Delhi government.

The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years, before the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ouasted them in Delhi, has to show only the legacy of the work done by former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit.

