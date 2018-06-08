Congress counters Jaitley’s remark, says BJP sans agenda, achievement

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Countering Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s attack on it being “ideology-less”, Congress on Wednesday asked if his BJP was becoming “agenda-less” and “achievement-less”.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, criticising a Facebook post by Jaitley where he said that the Congress was becoming more and more ideology-less and anti-Modism was becoming its only ideology, said Jaitley’s “wasteful” blogs are “a clear case of finding lost political relevance by churning unadulterated lies”.

“Has the BJP and Jaitley become ‘agenda-less’, ‘achievement-less’ and ‘argument-less’,” he said, claiming people are fed up with “Modi-nomics and Jaitley-nomics”.

“Minister without a portfolio is desperately trying to ‘outwit his juniors’ who have surpassed ahead to ‘impress the Badshah (Modi)’ by weaving blatant lies and falsehood,” Surjewala said.

Opining Jaitley has written a “hollow, rhetorical, unadulterated falsehood and plain distortion of facts” in his Facebook post, he said: “‘Myopic memory, ‘selective amnesia’ and ‘weaving lies’ have become the characteristic style of Modi Government’s ‘minister without a portfolio’, Arun Jaitley.”

Jaitley in the Facebook post said that the Congress had suddenly found love for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) whereas it had always been anti-OBC and had opportunistically supported reservation for the non-backwards.

However, Surjewala sought to remind him that the BJP has opposed the Mandal Commission Report on the pretext that “it would deepen the social divide between various communities” but it was the Congress which implemented it.

He also said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statements on abolishing reservation had exposed the mindset of the ruling party, while the BJP disbanded the National Commission for Backward Classes, and has brought a “half-baked, ill-conceived legislation”. “Over four years of the Govt have lapsed, yet the NCBC has remained a non-starter,” he said.

–IANS

