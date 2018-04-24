Congress’ decision on impeachment motion was not correct: Mamata

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Congress’ decision to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was incorrect and clarified that her party did not support the move.

“The Congress’ decision to submit an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice was not correct. They wanted us to support it. But Trinamool Congress did not support it,” Banerjee said during an interview to News18 Bangla.

“I told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi not to go for impeachment,” Banerjee added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment motion filed by 64 MPs belonging to seven parties led by the Congress against the CJI on the ground that there was lack of “credible and verifiable” information on charges of “misbehaviour”, which, he said, undermined judiciary’s independence.

However, Congress leader and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal, termed Naidu’s decision as illegal and unconstitutional and said the order will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/vd