New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday declared 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections to be held on May 12 with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Siddaramaiah returned to his old constituency in Mysuru, instead of neighbouring Varuna, fron where he is the sitting MLA.

The result for the state’s 224 constituencies will be out on May 15.

–IANS

