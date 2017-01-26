Congress demands dismissal of Meghalaya Governor

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday demanded the dismissal of Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan, who is accused of molesting a woman.

“The Governor of Meghalaya has converted the Raj Bhavan into a scandal Bhavan. Because of this shocking and disgraceful behaviour, he should have been sacked long back,” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

“He must be an RSS veteran but he must learn to respect womanhood. We demand that the Meghalaya governor must be dismissed immediately,” he added.

Civil society groups in Meghalaya on Thursday launched a signature campaign to demand the immediate recall of Governor Shanmuganathan, who is accused of inappropriate behaviour and hurting the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong sent a five-page letter signed by 100 staffers to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Rashtrapati Bhavan to demand recall of the Governor for what they alleged was “turning the Raj Bhavan into a Young Ladies Club”.

–IANS

sid/rn