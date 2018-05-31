Congress demands Goa BJP woman leader quit over rape remark

Panaji, June 3 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Sunday demanded the resignation of BJP state women’s wing President Sulakshana Sawant over her remarks that the government cannot provide security to every individual.

“It is disgusting. Is she in her senses? Being a woman, she should resign on moral grounds,” said state Congress Mahila Morcha President Pratima Coutinho.

Commenting on the increase in number of rape cases in the state and gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at a south Goa beach last month, Sawant had said that the government could not provide security to every individual.

“We need to change the mentality of the people. We cannot provide security to every individual. But an individual can act as a protector for the other person,” she had said.

On the contrary, Coutinho said that women should always be given the highest level of respect and security.

“Their protection and safety is a sacred duty of the society,” she added.

–IANS

