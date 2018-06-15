Congress demands Goyal apologise for ‘tarnishing Vemula’s memory’

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Congress on Wednesday demanded apology from Union Minister Piyush Goyal for accusing Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of using Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula’s family for political motives.

Terming it “utterly shameful”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet, said Goyal was “peddling fake news” about Vemula and his mother in order to tarnish the memory of the Dalit student who committed suicide.

“Culture and mindset of hounding and insulting SC’s everyday has become the DNA of Modi government. Let government and minister apologise!” he added.

The BJP on Wednesday accused the IUML of using Vemula’s family for political motives, with Goyal said he was “anxious” after the statement of the student’s mother, claiming that the “IUML made false promises of providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh and asked her to address their rallies and misrepresent the unfortunate incident”.

–IANS

