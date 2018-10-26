Congress demands Raman Singh’s resignation after Maoist attack

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, saying that the government had no moral right to rule as it was not able to protect the security forces from terrorists and Maoists.

Congress MP and Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi attacked the Centre as well as the Chhattisgarh government for failing to curb terrorism and Maoism.

“There are innumerable parameters to show that neither the central government nor the state government can deal with such extremism. Be it Jammu and Kashmir, be it Chhattisgarh Naxalism or be it the entire Naxal belt beyond Chhattisgarh,” he said at a press conference here.

Hi comments came a day after Maoist guerillas fired upon a CRPF convoy in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, killing four and injuring two.

Calling the Chhattisgarh government “directionless”, he demanded Singh’s resignation.

“We call upon this cowardly, frustrated, scared, clueless and directionless Raman Singh government to leave because he has no moral, political and legal right to continue for one minute. They (central and state governments) buckled down to their knees before terrorists and Naxals. They have ceded all governance to extremist elements,” he said.

He also said the Chhattisgarh government has forfeited its right to rule.

“If you cannot give security to your own jawans, you have forfeited your right to rule and I know that there are only a few days left for Chhattisgarh to get its freedom from such a tyrannical, oppressive government. There are only a few months left for the same path to follow for the central government,” he added.

