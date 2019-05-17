Congress dismantled the idea of Modi: Rahul

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the partry has “dismantled the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” which was there in 2014 as the party managed to play the role of an effective opposition.

“The BJP has much more money than us. It can be 1:20, unlimited marketing, unlimited television. But we have the truth on our side and the truth will win,” Gandhi said at a press conference here.

He said that despite being reduced to 44 in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress played as effective opposition in Parliament.

“In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, as opposition our numbers were not that big. But we played the opposition role effectively. And I will give A grade to the Opposition for playing the role effectively,” he said.

Slamming the Prime MInister, The Congress leader said, “Modi, which he was in 2014 and his idea, was dismantled by the Congress. We surrounded him on the issues of corruption and challenged him for debate. We have done our bit and now it is up to the people of India.”

“Now go anywhere in the country and just say “chowkidaar” (watchman) and you will hear the reply of ‘chor hai’ (is thief). And we did it systemitcally. We raised the issue of farmers’ distress, joblessness, gabbar singh tax (GST) and demonetisation,” he said.

Gandhi said, “We also thought about NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana). We did not gave the fake promise of providing Rs 15 lakh to the bank accounts of everyone, but we talked how we can give Rs 3.60 lakh to 5 crore families in five years,” he said.

–IANS

aks/prs