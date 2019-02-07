Congress-DMK is an alliance of corruption and dynastic politics: Amit Shah

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday termed the DMK-Congress alliance as an alliance for corruption to create wealth for their families.

Addressing the party cadres here, Shah said: “The alliance between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress is an alliance of parties following dynastic politics. It is an alliance of corruption to create wealth for their families.”

Shah said only the BJP party is known by its cadres and not by its leaders.

He said the BJP does not win elections by its leaders alone but by the hard work of the party cadres.

The nationwide mood is to re-elect Narendera Modi as the Prime Minister, he said.

Amit Shah said there are two types of political philosophies that exist in the country now – the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Modi.

“I ask (DMK President M.K.) Stalin, you were a part of the Central government for 10 years. What did you do?” Shah asked and answered the DMK was involved in scams.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, during its 10-year rule, wrote off farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore whereas the Modi government has announced the farmers income scheme whereby they will get Rs 750,000 crore in 10 years time, Shah said.

“The Modi government gave huge relief to the small- and medium-sized enterprises by increasing the exemption from the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).”

The BJP President also listed out the various projects and the amount sanctioned by the Central government.

He said the BJP government is moving ahead with the vision of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For DMK, the term CSR means “corruption scam raj”.

He said, for the past 50 years, the other backward clases (OBC) didn’t get any constitutional status. But Modi gave the constitutional status for the OBC Commission.

–IANS

