Congress expresses anguish over Bukhari’s killing, seeks action

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday said it was anguished to hear about the killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, with party President Rahul Gandhi terming him “a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace”.

The party also sought swift action to apprehend those responsible.

“I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir.

“He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed,” Gandhi said in tweets.

Bukhari, the Editor-in-Chief of English daily “Rising Kashmir”, was on Thursday shot dead by militants outside his office in Srinagar, police said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed shock over Bukhari’s killing.

“Anguished beyond words. Security situation in J&K has hit its nadir. Demand the Centre to take swift action to nab the killers. They can silence us but not our thoughts,” he said in a tweet.

