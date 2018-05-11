Congress extends support to JD-S to form government

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Congress, which lost the mandate on Tuesday, extended its support to the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to enable it to stake claim to form a coalition government after the Karnataka election threw up a hung assembly.

After meeting Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, the Congress declared that it was extending unconditional support to the JD-S, which finished third in the race for power in the state behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “We have conveyed our decision to the Governor to support the JD-S to form the new government.”

Of the 222 assembly constituencies which went to polls on May 12, the Congress has won in 73 seats and leading in five segments, while the JD-S has won 37 seats.

With a combined strength of 115 seats, the Congress and the JD-S have more than the required 112-halfway mark, which is a simple majority.

“As we (Congress and JD-S) have the required majority, democracy allows us to form the government,” Siddaramaiah asserted.

The BJP has won in 95 seats and leading in nine seats, taking its total to 104, which is eight short of the halfway mark.

Karnataka Congress President G. Parameshwara also told reporters that the party has given a letter to the Governor, extending support to the JD-S.

–IANS

