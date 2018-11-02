Congress farmers’ wing wants special Lok Sabha session

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Congress’ farmer wing on Friday urged the BJP government to call a special session of Lok Sabha to discuss problems being faced by farmers in the country, a statement said.

In letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress (KKMC) chairman and former MP, Nana Patole, said there was distress among the farmers and that they were driven to commit suicide due to crop losses and inadequate irrigation facilities.

The KKMC held a protest in the national capital last month against “anti-farmer” policies of the BJP government and said the Prime Minister had failed in fulfilling the promises he made before 2014 polls.

–IANS

spk/prs