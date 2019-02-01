Congress files police complaints against offensive tweets on Priyanka

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Congress on Monday filed police complaints in Delhi and across India seeking action over obscene and offensive posts on social media targeting party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

In the complaint filed by the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) at the Sansad Marg police station here, the party alleged that a campaign was unleashed on the social media targeting Priyanka Gandhi in a bid to smear her name and reputation.

“Distasteful and offensive tweets, posts and pictures are doing the rounds of social media. This is exactly the kind of misogyny that act as a deterrent for women to enter politics. To objectify women and humiliate them is shameful,” AIMC chief Sushmita Dev said after filing the complaint.

Giving details of the offensive tweets and the handles posting them, the party sought action for various offences including outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and obscenity.

Similar complaints have been filed by the party in all state capitals seeking action.

“In this age of cyber policing and much advertised curbs on offensive material online, it is surprising that the perpetrators are publishing such offensive posts without any fear of the law and without considering the far-reaching consequences of such acts on society,” said Dev.

Ever since Priyanka Gandhi took the political plunge, the party claimed that there had been a systematic and malicious campaign against her on social media.

The Congress has blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for triggering the campaign, pointing to the “sexist” remarks made by some of their leaders.

