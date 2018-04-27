Congress flays J&K Deputy CM’s comment on Kathua rape

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Congress on Monday criticised Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta’s statement that the Kathua rape-murder case was a “minor issue” and said that the party’s slogan of “Beti Bachao” (save girl child) was a in fact a warning.

“BJP leader and newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister is making a mockery of the brutality in the Kathua rape-murder case. He has described it as a minor incident. Now, it is proved that the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ was not a slogan but a warning,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (Save girl child, educate her) initiative was launched to ensure the survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child.

Earlier in the day, Gupta said: “The Kathua incident is a minor issue. It should not have been hyped this much.”

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Hiranagar area had triggered widespread outrage and cost two BJP leaders their ministerial jobs in the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government.

–IANS

