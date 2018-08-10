Congress forms 32-member poll committee in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh’s assembly election later this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday approved the names of 32-member election committee for the state.

The election committee includes the names of the top Congress leaders like Member of Parliament and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Digvijaya Singh as members, Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot announced in a press statement.

The list also included the names of Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Singh “Rahul”, party MPs Kantilal Bhuria, Vivek Tankha and Rajmani Patel.

Gehlot said that working presidents of the Congress’s state units Ram Niwas Rawat, Bala Bachhan, Surendra Choudhary and Jeetu Patwari, besides presidents of state units of the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress, the NSUI and the Seva Dal have also been included in the panel.

The Election Committee also included the names of the chairmen of the SC, OBC, minority and Kisan Congress.

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Inderjit Patel, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, Arif Aqeel, Govind Singh, Sunderlal Tiwari, Meenakshi Natrajan, Vijay Laxmi Sadho and Mahendra Joshi, have also been made part of the poll committee, Gehlot added.

The Congress is seeking to return to the power in the state after 15 years by ousting the BJP.

