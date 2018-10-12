Congress’ Gohil to file criminal case against Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Senior Gujarat Congress leader and party in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday threatened to file a criminal case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for levelling “unsubstantiated charges” against him on attacks on North Indians in Gujarat.

“The Gujarat Chief Minister on his visit to Uttar Pradesh levelled charges against me that I was inciting violence on North Indian migrants,” Gohil told reporters, while countering that it was the BJP which was responsible for it.

Rupani was in Lucknow on Monday to invite his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for the unveiling of the Statue of Unity event on October 31. Rupani, in an interaction with the media in Lucknow, had blamed Congress and its Bihar in-charge Gohil for inciting people against outsiders in Gujarat.

Without naming Gohil, the Chief Minister had said: “One Congress leader who is in charge for Bihar was talking about expelling north Indian migrants from Gujarat.”

Gohil said, “Contrary to the Gujarat chief minister’s statement, it is the people aligned with BJP who have been spreading hatred against outsiders on social media.”

The Congress leader said he would file a criminal case and also a civil suit against Rupani for levelling “baseless allegations” against him.

Gohil said: “I was in Bihar when the incidents of violence against the outsiders took place and immediately through media, I appealed for peace and demanded strong actions against the accused.”

While sharing some social media posts of alleged BJP supporters, depicting anti-outsider posts in Gujarati, Gohil said: “A day after rape of a minor girl was reported, Rajendrasinh Chavda, the BJP MLA from Himmatnagar, incited BJP workers to drive away north Indians from Gujarat.”

