Congress has become marginal party: Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Terming Congress a “marginal party”, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday said that its actions in the two houses during the budget session did not follow parliamentary logic.

Addressing the media on Friday, Kumar blamed the Congress for the washout of the second half of budget session.

He alleged that Congress kept changing its course through the session and said it had followed other parties in giving notice of no-trust motion.

“Why did Congress did not move no-confidence before March 27, why did they not move it on March 5?” he asked, noting that the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party gave notice for the not trust motion on March 15 and 16.

“Congress has become a marginal party instead of the mainstream party, even in the Parliament. They don’t have their own parliamentary strategy for both the Houses. They don’t have parliamentary logic,” he said.

Kumar said the Congress notice in Lok Sabha for discussion under Rule 193 into banking fraud had been accepted but the party later wanted discussion under an adjournment motion. He said if the party was unhappy with the wording of the notice accepted under rule 193, it could have been changed.

